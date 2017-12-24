AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old girl abducted in Columbus - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old girl abducted in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

An Amber Alert has been issued for central Ohio after a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat Christmas Eve morning.

The child, Miski Ahmed, was abducted by a suspect known as "East & West" in the city of Columbus around 5 a.m., according to officials. 

The suspect pulled the girl's mother out of her minivan and then drove off with the child still inside, Columbus Police said. 

Police are searching for a grey 2012 Toyota Sienna with OH plate number HHU1856. 

Authorities say Miski Ahmed weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing a red jacket with black polka dots. 

The Amber Alert covers Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties. 

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

