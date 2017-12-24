AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old girl abducted in Columbus

An Amber Alert has been issued for central Ohio after a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat Christmas Eve morning.

The child, Miski Ahmed, was abducted by a suspect known as "East & West" in the city of Columbus around 5 a.m., according to officials.

The suspect pulled the girl's mother out of her minivan and then drove off with the child still inside, Columbus Police said.

Police are searching for a grey 2012 Toyota Sienna with OH plate number HHU1856.

Authorities say Miski Ahmed weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing a red jacket with black polka dots.

The Amber Alert covers Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties.

AMBER ALERT: 2yo Miski Ahmed was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from N. Columbus.

A B/M wearing a red shirt & tan pants pulled a mother out of her vehicle on Albert Ave & took off around 4:54am Sunday (12/24) Miski was inside.

Suspect goes by name “East & West. Info-Call 911 pic.twitter.com/xglBY8FuU0 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 24, 2017

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.