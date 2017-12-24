Police: Covington officer assaulted while making Christmas Eve arrest

Police blocked off the area around 10th Street and Madison Avenue (FOX19 NOW)

An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.

The scuffle happened after two police officers made contact with Antonio Ford, 33, of Newport, in at Madison Avenue and 10th Street. Ford tried to Flee and assaulted one of the officers in the process, Chief Robert Nader said.

A passerby saw the officer on the ground and rendered first aid until Covington medics arrived.

Chief Nader called the man a good Samaritan and “Christmas blessing.”

“We owe him a great deal,” Nader said. “1:30 in the morning, to take the time to help an officer while he’s down – that’s great. That just shows the community coming together.”

The officer suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. He has not been identified.

The second officer was able to apprehend Ford. In addition to the active assault warrant, Ford has also been charged with assault on a police officer, fleeing and resisting arrest.

“We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers for our officers and a special thank you to a good Samaritan who rendered first aid and assistance to our officer prior to the response of the Covington Fire Department,” Nader said.

