University of Akron to offer varsity video gaming team

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The University of Akron in Ohio is joining the growing list of colleges offering varsity esports programs that will include scholarships for competitive video gaming.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the university announced last week that students will be able to try out for the varsity team starting next fall. Team members will wear uniforms and maintain a steady practice schedule.
University President Matthew Wilson says the varsity team will consist of 30 to 35 students, and each gamer could qualify for between $1,000 and $5,000 in scholarships.
Michael Fay Jr. has been tapped to lead the program at a salary of $48,000, pending the board of trustees' approval. Fay has experience as a production director for esports competitions and an announcer for esports tournaments.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
