Cleveland officials eye new plan to drastically reduce lead

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland community officials are looking to combat lead hazards on a large scale by cleaning 10,000 homes in the next decade instead of only a few hundred homes at a time.
The Plain Dealer reports the new plan for removing lead hazards from Cleveland homes would require $159 million in upfront investment to be viable. According to a Boston-based nonprofit hired by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the return on that investment would total around $200 million.
The plan calls for investors to be repaid incrementally over the next 10 years based on savings from reduced costs in other civic areas.
A city spokeswoman says the new model has the potential to bring significant resources to increase Cleveland's inventory of lead-free homes.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
