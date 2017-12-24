Group pushes for driverless shuttle route in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - A pilot program for driverless cars in Cincinnati hopes to get the green light early next year.

University of Cincinnati students and visitors would be among the first to experience the driverless shuttle program, but officials say it is still too early to provide details. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the effort is the brainchild of Smart Cincy, a public-private partnership pushing for a "connected vehicle infrastructure."

Jiaqi Ma, a UC assistant professor who teaches traffic engineering, says self-propelled shuttles on campus would provide a tremendous opportunity to study new driverless technologies.

Smart Cincy Director Zack Huhn says he has been working with a number of government agencies to fund and deploy driverless fleets pending approval. A resolution will be heading to the Cincinnati City Council.

