Cincinnati street renamed for child who killed himself

CINCINNATI (AP) - Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.

A street in the city's Westwood neighborhood has been renamed "Gabriel's Way" in honor of Gabriel Taye. Councilman Charlie Winburn presented the proclamation on Wednesday, saying he was bullied as a child.

Taye's family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.

The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.

The district has said school leaders didn't cause the boy's death in January.

