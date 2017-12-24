Cincinnati street renamed for child who killed himself

CINCINNATI (AP) - Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.
A street in the city's Westwood neighborhood has been renamed "Gabriel's Way" in honor of Gabriel Taye. Councilman Charlie Winburn presented the proclamation on Wednesday, saying he was bullied as a child.
Taye's family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.
The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.
The district has said school leaders didn't cause the boy's death in January.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >