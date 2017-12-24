Naked postal worker allegedly killed postmaster, supervisor

Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct. (Source: WCMH/CNN)

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH/CNN) - Police said a naked U.S. Postal Service employee shot a supervisor to death early Saturday morning, then attacked and killed another supervisor at her home.

Deshaune Stewert is accused of killing his supervisor, Lance Herrera-Dempsey and Dublin Postmaster Ginger Ballard.

"There had been some type of investigation into his misconduct, and it had culminated into possibly him being terminated. And this was apparently his response, was very violent," said Sgt. Dave Sicilian of Columbus Police Dept.

Investigators believe Stewert shot and killed Herrera-Demsey first inside the post office.

Court documents state another employee heard Herrera-Demsey say "What the hell."

When he looked in that direction, he saw Stewert standing completely naked, pointing a gun at Herrera-Demsey.

That employee then said they saw Stewert shoot Herrera-Demsey once while standing and another time when he fell to the ground. Then Stewert left.

"We received a call here at this apartment complex, where there was a male who was apparently causing alarm to a resident," Sicilian said.

Police said that's where they found Stewert and arrested him. After they searched the area, they found Ballard dead.

"It all occurred outside in the parking lot," Sicilian said.

Court documents stated Ballard was thrown on the ground, hit her head and died instantly from blunt-force trauma.

For now this post office has suspended all delivery, retail and mail collection operations.

A spokesperson released a statement: "We would like to apologize for any inconvenience and thank the Dublin community for their understanding and support. Our thoughts remain with the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families."

Stewert has been charged with aggravated murder for both killings.

Copyright 2017 WCMH via CNN. All rights reserved.