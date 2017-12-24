North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'

Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders will not offer a minimum sentence of 20 years for a man who allegedly drove drunk and killed three children and their parents in October.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions, 26-17, and improve to 6-9 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86Full Story >
