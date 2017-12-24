NKY prosecutor: No light sentence for driver in crash that killed family of 5

Samantha Pollitt and her three children (Source: GoFundMe)

Daniel Greis, the driver charged with five counts of murder appeared in court Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders will not offer a minimum sentence of 20 years for a man who allegedly drove drunk and killed three children and their parents in October.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted Daniel Greis Tuesday on five counts of wanton murder. Intoxicated with alcohol and marijuana, the Independence resident was driving 96 miles per hour when he crossed the center line of a two-lane road Oct. 26 in southern Kenton County, Sanders said.

"I totally expect this will result in a trial," Sanders said.

Parole for the 57-year-old Greis would be possible when he is age 74 if he is found guilty of even one charge of wanton murder, Sanders said.

"I don't anticipate Mr. Greis would willingly plead guilty to murder charges," Sanders said.

It's a possibility Greis spends the rest of his life in prison, he said. Each charge of wanton murder can bring a prison sentence of 20 years minimum up to 50 years maximum.

"I'm not about to recommend a minimum sentence," Sanders said.

Greis is scheduled to appear Jan. 2, 2018, in front of Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe for an arraignment. Greis has some transportation needs since he is being transported from a Kentucky Department of Corrections medical facility, Sanders said.

Greis was driving in the wrong lane when his car struck a Honda Accord driven by Rodney Pollitt Jr. in the 11000 block of Staffordsburg Road in Independence.

Pollitt, his fiance Samantha Malohn, and their children, ages 9, 8 and 6, died at the scene. Pollitt and Malohn lived together for 11 years on Verona-Mount Zion Road near Dry Ridge.

Malohn was a stay-at-home mom who cared for their oldest daughter, Hailieann, who had Down syndrome.

Pollitt worked as a bus driver for Kidz Club, a daycare in Erlanger.

Greis' blood alcohol level was measured at the hospital using his blood. The serum blood alcohol level was in a range of .083 and .092. Driving with a blood alcohol content of .080 or higher is considered drunk driving in Kentucky.

"This case, I think it's touched a lot of folks in the community," Sanders said. "And I anticipate that it will have the public's attention as it goes forward."

