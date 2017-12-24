LIST: Local restaurants open on Christmas Day

Whether eating out on Christmas is your family's tradition or you just don't feel up to prepping an epic feast this year, these area restaurants are ready to serve up your favorite meals on Christmas day.

Mitchell's

(859) 291-7454

One Levee Way, Suite 2129

Newport, KY 41071

Red Roost Tavern

(513) 579-1234

151 W. Fifth Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

La Petite France, three-course dinner served 2 to 7 p.m. Christmas Day

(513) 733-8383

3177 Glendale-Milford Road

Evendale, OH 45241

Behle Street by Sheli Open at 4:30 p.m.

(859) 341-8888

2220 Grandview Drive

Ft. Mitchell KY 41017

Ruth's Chris

(513) 381-0491

100 E. Freedom Way Suite 160

Cincinnati, OH 45202

McCormick and Schmick's

(513) 721-9339

21 E. Fifth Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Benihana

(513) 772-4800

50 Tri-County Parkway

Cincinnati, OH 45246

Coppin's Restaurant and Bar

(866) 501-1700

638 Madison Ave.

Covington, KY 41001

Morton's

(513) 621-3111

441 Vine Street Suite 1H

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Spoon and Cellar, until 6 p.m.

(513) 904-4149

701 Broadway

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Buca di Beppo

(513) 396-7673

2635 Edmondson Rd.

Norwood, Ohio 45209

TGIF

(513) 245-2600

3719 Stone Creek Blvd.

Cincinnati, OH 45251

(859) 341-8000

2804 Turkeyfoot Road

Crestview Hills, KY 41017

Belterra

(513) 232-8000

6301 Kellogg Road

Cincinnati, OH 45230