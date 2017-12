LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Kentucky has been caught on Christmas Eve.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says in a news release that Jason Lindbloom was apprehended early Sunday in Carroll County.

Lindbloom walked away from the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Fayette County on July 9. He was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple trafficking charges out of several counties.

Lindbloom is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.