Police: Ohio girl found safe after mother's van stolen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has been found unharmed after someone stole her mother's van with the toddler inside.
Columbus police say the girl was found in the van around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, nearly six hours after it was stolen. Police say the girl's mother was attacked by the suspect as she approached the van but wasn't hurt.
The theft triggered an Amber Alert. Police say a passer-by aware of the alert spotted the van in a parking lot and contacted authorities.
Police say the girl appears to be in fine but was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to be evaluated.
Columbus police Sgt. Terry McConnell says the theft appeared to have been committed by a stranger whose only intention was to steal the van.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders will not offer a minimum sentence of 20 years for a man who allegedly drove drunk and killed three children and their parents in October.Full Story >
Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders will not offer a minimum sentence of 20 years for a man who allegedly drove drunk and killed three children and their parents in October.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions, 26-17, and improve to 6-9 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions, 26-17, and improve to 6-9 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >