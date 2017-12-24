Bengals stymie Lions playoff hopes with 26-17 win

Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.Full Story >
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.Full Story >
An overturned 18-wheeler has I-65 shutdown at mile marker 315 in Cullman.Full Story >
An overturned 18-wheeler has I-65 shutdown at mile marker 315 in Cullman.Full Story >
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.Full Story >
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.Full Story >