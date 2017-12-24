Bengals stymie Lions playoff hopes with 26-17 win

Final Bengals home game of the 2017 NFL season was a win finishing the season with a 4-4 home record. (Jeremy Rauch, FOX 19)

The Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions, 26-17, and improve to 6-9 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals leaned on four field goals from kicker Randy Bullock and touchdowns from tight end C.J. Uzomah and running back Giovani Bernard which helped overcome an early interception by quarterback Andy Dalton to finish the season with a 4-4 record at home.

While the Bengals can't make the playoffs this season, they did manage to play spoiler on Christmas Eve by forcing the Lions into a dire playoff scenario with the win.

Bernard tallied over 150 total yards, including his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season.