HYDEN, Ky. (AP) - State police say two people have died in an accident in southeastern Kentucky.

State police spokesman Trooper Jody Sims says in a news release the accident occurred Sunday morning on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

The statement says a westbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old Paul R. Howard of Hyden crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Joan Sparks of Nancy.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

