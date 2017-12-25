3 departments respond to Christmas Day house fire in Dearborn County

Firefighters in Dearborn County are working to determine what sparked a house fire overnight.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Mount Sinai Road in Hogan Township. Officials say three departments and more than a dozen trucks were called to help battle the flames.

Everyone inside at the time managed to make it out safely.

