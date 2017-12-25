Man in custody accused of stabbing bouncer in bar fight - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man in custody accused of stabbing bouncer in bar fight

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A man is in custody after a bouncer was stabbed in a Sunday night bar fight.

It happened around midnight at the Montgomery Towne Tavern off Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township. Sheriff's deputies say the bouncer was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed by a customer.

When deputies arrived, they say the suspect resisted arrest and suffered a cut on his head.

Both the victim and offender were taken to Bethesda North Hospital for their injuries.

It's unclear what charges the offender may face.

