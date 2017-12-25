Historical society discontinues 'Lighting the Serpent' event

PEEBLES, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio historical society has discontinued the annual event of lighting the Serpent Mound.
The Ohio History Connection says it discontinued "Lighting the Serpent" after evaluating how it relates to the history of the Native American heritage site in Peebles. The group says after careful consideration, they believe discontinuing the event at Serpent Mound allows the groups to more "fully embrace our role as respectful stewards of the site."
Serpent Mound is an internationally known National Historic Landmark built by the ancient peoples of Ohio. It is an effigy mound in the form of a snake with a curved tail.
The Ohio History Connection and its on-site manager, the Arc of Appalachia, will focus on educational programming that supports the known cultural and natural history heritage of Serpent Mound.
