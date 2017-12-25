Toledo art museum to open special mummy exhibit next year

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio art museum is planning a special exhibit next year about mummies.
The Toledo Museum of Art says the exhibition will feature three of the museum's mummies and include other Egyptian objects to put in historical context.
The exhibit called "The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo" will open on Feb. 3 and run through the first week of May.
The museum says its mummies are only occasionally on view because of conservation issues and considerations about the display of human bodies.
