1 killed in drive-by Christmas Eve shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a man was killed early Christmas Eve in a drive-by shooting.

Cleveland.com reports gunfire hit the man and several parked cars on the city's East Side, a few blocks from the Glenville neighborhood, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says two men in their 20s were walking along the street when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. One of the men was struck in the back by a bullet. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Ciaccia says the man did not have identification on him. His identity will be released after it is determined by the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County medical examiner and his family is notified.

The second man hid for cover and was not injured.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

