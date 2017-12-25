Southern Ohio man, 36, dies in single-car crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) - An investigation continues into the death of a southern Ohio man in a single-car accident.

The Marietta Times reports 36-year-old Jeremy W. Parks, of Marietta, was traveling westbound on State Route 550 in Warren Township around 1 p.m. Saturday when the accident occurred.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Parks' vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, a mailbox and a lawn ornament. Neither alcohol nor drugs was considered a factor.

The Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

Parks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information from: The Marietta Times, http://www.mariettatimes.com

