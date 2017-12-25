Turning your Christmas tree into compost

Hamilton County residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by bringing the materials to one of the county's three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites.

Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District's free program will accept organic materials Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trees and greenery will be composted.



Locations for the yard trimmings drop-off sites are:

East, Bzak Landscaping, 3295 Turpin Lane (off Rt. 32) in Anderson Township

Bzak Landscaping will also open Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West, Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Rd. in Green Township

North, Rumpke Sanitary Landfill, 3800 Struble Road (and Colerain Avenue) in Colerain Township

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

Whole Christmas trees are accepted; residents should remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree bags, etc.

Brush and tree branches from the yard should be cut into lengths of four feet or less – branches must not exceed one foot in diameter.

Bundle brush and tree branches with twine -- bundles must not be heavier than 50 pounds or;

Bring yard trimmings to the location in containers or bags -- brown paper bags preferred. Containers and plastic bags will be returned.

Hamilton County residents only. Bring proof of residency.

No large trailers or trucks larger than pickups.

No pallets, boards, nails, fence, wire, bricks, stones, or soil accepted.

All children must stay inside vehicles.

Landscapers and commercial establishments are not eligible to participate in this program.

Illegal dumping is prohibited.

For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 946-7766, visit HamiltonCountyRecycles.org, or interact on Twitter (@HamCoRecycling) and Facebook (Facebook.com/HamiltonCountyRecycling).

