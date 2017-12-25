Turning your Christmas tree into compost - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Turning your Christmas tree into compost

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Hamilton County residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by bringing the materials to one of the county's three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites.

Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District's free program will accept organic materials Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trees and greenery will be composted.

Locations for the yard trimmings drop-off sites are:

  • East, Bzak Landscaping, 3295 Turpin Lane (off Rt. 32) in Anderson Township
  • Bzak Landscaping will also open Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • West, Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Rd. in Green Township
  • North, Rumpke Sanitary Landfill, 3800 Struble Road (and Colerain Avenue) in Colerain Township

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

  • Whole Christmas trees are accepted; residents should remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree bags, etc.
  • Brush and tree branches from the yard should be cut into lengths of four feet or less – branches must not exceed one foot in diameter.
  • Bundle brush and tree branches with twine -- bundles must not be heavier than 50 pounds or;
  • Bring yard trimmings to the location in containers or bags -- brown paper bags preferred. Containers and plastic bags will be returned.
  • Hamilton County residents only. Bring proof of residency.
  • No large trailers or trucks larger than pickups.
  • No pallets, boards, nails, fence, wire, bricks, stones, or soil accepted.
  • All children must stay inside vehicles.
  • Landscapers and commercial establishments are not eligible to participate in this program.
  • Illegal dumping is prohibited.

For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 946-7766, visit HamiltonCountyRecycles.org, or interact on Twitter (@HamCoRecycling) and Facebook (Facebook.com/HamiltonCountyRecycling).

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly