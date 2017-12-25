Northern Kentucky Convention Center hosts Christmas dinner - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Northern Kentucky Convention Center hosts Christmas dinner

The Northern Kentucky Convention Center hosted a Christmas dinner Monday.

About 2,000 people were expected to attend.

More than 400 volunteers came together to serve the dinner, which featured mashed potatoes, turkey, and stuffing.

Along with the dinner, kids were able to meet Santa.

Families received personal care items as well as coats, blankets, and scarves to stay warm this winter.

The dinner was scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m.

