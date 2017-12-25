Calipari to join Huggins at benefit before hoops matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Kentucky coach John Calipari will join West Virginia's Bob Huggins at Huggins' annual fish fry benefit next month.
The sixth annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Mylan Park Events Center. The Mountaineers and Wildcats will play the next day in Morgantown.
Proceeds from the benefit's ticket sales will go toward an endowment fund at the WVU Cancer Institute created by Huggins in honor of his late mother, Norma Mae Huggins, who died of colon cancer in 2003. It also benefits a fund that provides scholarships to coal miners and their dependents.
Online:
http://www.bobhugginsfishfry.com
http://www.wvucancer.org/give/giving-opportunites/nmh
www.remembertheminers.org
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hamilton County deputies are investigating a Silverton-area aggravated robbery.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating a Silverton-area aggravated robbery.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say there was an auto robbery in Westwood on Christmas Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say there was an auto robbery in Westwood on Christmas Day.Full Story >
The Northern Kentucky Convention Center hosted a Christmas dinner Monday.Full Story >
The Northern Kentucky Convention Center hosted a Christmas dinner Monday.Full Story >
Hamilton County residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by bringing the materials to one of the county's three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites.Full Story >
Hamilton County residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by bringing the materials to one of the county's three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites.Full Story >
Cold and blustery conditions are on the way Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Cold and blustery conditions are on the way Monday afternoon.Full Story >