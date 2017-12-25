Police say vehicle stolen from Westwood area - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police say vehicle stolen from Westwood area

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say there was an auto robbery in Westwood on Christmas Day.

They say it happened around 2 p.m. at Yearling and Mustang.

The vehicle is a white 2007 Mercury Milan with an Ohio plate HBC 3493.

