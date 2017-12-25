1 dead as Cleveland sees 2nd shooting of Christmas holiday

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Cleveland are investigating after the city's second deadly shooting in two days.
Cleveland.com reports a 29-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Monday, Christmas Day, on the city's west side.
The news organization reports that witnesses said the man had been involved in an argument and may have pointed a gun at someone before he was shot. He was transported to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced dead.
The man's identity was to be released after the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County medical examiner could notify his family.
Another man in his 20s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side on Sunday, Christmas Eve. He was not carrying identification and the medical examiner was working to determine his identity.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
