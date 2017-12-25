Hamilton County deputies investigate aggravated robbery

Hamilton County deputies are investigating a Silverton-area aggravated robbery.

They say it took place Monday around 7 a.m. on the 7000 block of Ohio Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim was approached by an unknown male black subject, who was about 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a long green winter coat. Authorities said the man brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the victim, receiving an unknown amount of U.S. currency, and fleeing southbound on Ohio Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

