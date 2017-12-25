A few tips for returning Christmas gifts

If you or someone in your family wasn’t exactly excited by what Santa brought them this year, here’s what you need to know about returning that gift that will make you more likely to get some money back.

Hopefully, the giver of that gift also gave you a gift receipt. Some retailers will give you store credit if you show up with no receipt, but most require proof of purchase to get cash back.

And keep in mind that electronics often have shorter return policies. In many cases just 15 days from purchase rather than the standard 30 to 660-day policies.

If you’re not returning electronics you may actually want to wait a few days before you make those returns -- the shorter the lines and the less crazy it is for the salesperson, the more likely they are to help you out if you’re trying to make a complicated return.

And speaking of that salesperson, be patient and kind. The more gracious you are the more likely they are to go out of their way to help you.

The Simply Money Point: Every retailer has a different return policy so make sure you check before hitting the stores.

Here's a list of the return policies at some of the most popular stores in the area.

