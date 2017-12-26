Police: Man injured in Christmas Day bar stabbing

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in southern Ohio say a man was stabbed during a bar fight on Christmas Day.

WCPO-TV reports the stabbing happened Monday at the Montgomery Towne Tavern in Cincinnati. Police say a 46-year-old Newport, Kentucky man got into an altercation with another man when he was asked to leave the bar. Authorities say the 46-year-old stabbed the other man before he was disarmed by other patrons.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the man and charged him with felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.