Police: Man injured in Christmas Day bar stabbing

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in southern Ohio say a man was stabbed during a bar fight on Christmas Day.
WCPO-TV reports the stabbing happened Monday at the Montgomery Towne Tavern in Cincinnati. Police say a 46-year-old Newport, Kentucky man got into an altercation with another man when he was asked to leave the bar. Authorities say the 46-year-old stabbed the other man before he was disarmed by other patrons.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.
Police arrested the man and charged him with felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Colerain man has been arrested after authorities say he killed two of his own dogs this past Saturday.Full Story >
A Colerain man has been arrested after authorities say he killed two of his own dogs this past Saturday.Full Story >
SPCA Cincinnati is offering cat and dog adoptions for $5 through the end of the year.Full Story >
SPCA Cincinnati is offering cat and dog adoptions for $5 through the end of the year.Full Story >
Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.Full Story >
Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.Full Story >
High temperatures through the entire week will remain below freezing.Full Story >
High temperatures through the entire week will remain below freezing.Full Story >
Middletown police are checking out a woman's story after she says she was hit with a brick and robbed.Full Story >
Middletown police are checking out a woman's story after she says she was hit with a brick and robbed.Full Story >