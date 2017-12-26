Man who snagged home run ball donates it to memorial wall

CINCINNATI (AP) - A man who snagged a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game in August has fulfilled his promise to give it to the family of a 6-year-old boy who witnessed the big hit weeks before dying of cancer.
WXIX-TV reports that Trey Jones and his 3-year-old son, Keegan, handed over the ball to Wally Herbert last week so it could be added to a memorial wall for Herbert's son, Walter.
Votto had high-fived Walter, who was known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game.
Jones, of Anderson Township, says he'd wanted to give the ball to the Walter's family since the game and realizes it means more to them than to him.
