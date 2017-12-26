Woman claims she was robbed of $1,900 on street, Middletown police investigating

Middletown police are checking out a woman's story after she says she was hit with a brick and robbed.

Terri Tyra-Williams says she was walking home when someone hit her from behind, knocking about $1,900 onto the 4900 block of Roosevelt Avenue. She says the suspect grabbed what he could and ran, and now most of that money is gone.

“I was shocked,” she said. “It’s one of those things you don’t think is going to happen to you."

Tyra-Williams said she had visited a car dealership earlier in the day and that was the only reason she had that amount of money on her. She said she is disabled and the money was supposed to go toward a car so the family can get around.

“You are not supposed to carry that much money," she said. "And I normally don’t."

Tyra-Williams was with her friend when the assault happened. That woman said she didn't see the attacker, but saw Tyra-Williams was bleeding.

