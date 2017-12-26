College basketball rankings: Xavier climbs up to No. 6 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

College basketball rankings: Xavier climbs up to No. 6

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Xavier is up to No. 6 in the latest college basketball rankings.

The team is inching closer to a milestone -- the highest the Musketeers have ever been ranked No. 5.

Conference play starts this week. Xavier takes on Marquette on the road Wednesday night.

