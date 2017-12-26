Police search for man they say robbed Oakley business

Police are looking for the man they say robbed a business in Oakley this past weekend.

Police say he got away with cash after threatening an employee.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-20s with a full goatee. He is said to have been wearing jeans, a gray hoodie, and a black beanie.

Those with information that may help police should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

