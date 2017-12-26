Christmas Day OTR shooting: Man hospitalized, shooter sought

A man is in the hospital after a Christmas shooting in Over-The-Rhine, and police are looking for the shooter.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. near 130 East Clifton Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a bullet wound. He was taken to UCMC.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

