Church stuns Waffle House workers with $3,500 Christmas tip

CELINA, Ohio (AP) - Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.
The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV report five women working at the Wapakoneta restaurant were stunned when congregants from Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) delivered the cash after a Christmas Eve service. The workers were told they could split the money, amounting to over $700 apiece.
Church member Barb Vorhees says several dozen churchgoers drove to the restaurant, a popular Southern chain, and packed inside to see the surprise.
The Rev. Mick Whistler had challenged families in his congregation to set aside cash during the weeks before the holiday and then to bring five $1 bills on Christmas Eve for the tip.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Colerain man has been arrested after authorities say he killed two of his own dogs this past Saturday.Full Story >
A Colerain man has been arrested after authorities say he killed two of his own dogs this past Saturday.Full Story >
SPCA Cincinnati is offering cat and dog adoptions for $5 through the end of the year.Full Story >
SPCA Cincinnati is offering cat and dog adoptions for $5 through the end of the year.Full Story >
Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.Full Story >
Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.Full Story >
High temperatures through the entire week will remain below freezing.Full Story >
High temperatures through the entire week will remain below freezing.Full Story >
Middletown police are checking out a woman's story after she says she was hit with a brick and robbed.Full Story >
Middletown police are checking out a woman's story after she says she was hit with a brick and robbed.Full Story >