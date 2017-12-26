SPCA Cincinnati offering cat, dog adoptions for $5 through Dec. - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SPCA Cincinnati offering cat, dog adoptions for $5 through Dec. 31

SPCA Cincinnati is offering cat and dog adoptions for $5 through the end of the year.

The special pricing is available at the Colerain Avenue and Conrey Road shelter locations.

In a recent Facebook post about the offer, SPCA Cincinnati noted dog licenses are still $1975. You can find more information below, or call 513-541-6100.

