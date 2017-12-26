Boy drowns in Tug River in eastern Kentucky on Christmas day

WARFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Police say an eastern Kentucky boy drowned in the Tug River along the West Virginia border on Christmas Day.
Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WSAZ-TV he believes the death was an accident.
The boy, Paul Bowen, was found Monday in the river near the Warfield Community in Martin County. Kirk says a couple driving on the West Virginia side of Tug Fork River saw the child's body floating in the river.
When the child's body was found, two firefighters tried to revive the boy, but it was too late.
The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia helped in the search. They had to launch their rescue boats from the Warfield boat ramp, and motor about five miles downstream before even beginning to look for him.
