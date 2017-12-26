Get to know new Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes

The Reds have signed relief pitcher Jared Hughes to a two-year contract with a club option for 2020.

Hughes most recently pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers and has a career 2.85 ERA during seven Major League seasons.

Hughes, a 6-foot-7 right-hander, signed with the Reds as a free agent. He’s allowed only 27 home runs in 369 career Major League innings and ranks twelfth among all big league relievers since 2011 with a 61.4 percent ground ball rate.

Hughes spent his first six seasons with the Pirates before joining the Brewers in 2017. He appeared in 67 games this past season and finished with a 3.02 ERA.

