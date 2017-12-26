Police: Man attempted to rob store with fake furniture gun

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who tried and failed to rob an Ohio convenience store with a fake gun made from pieces of furniture has been charged with robbery.
Akron police say the man walked into a local Circle K store Monday afternoon waving what appeared to be a rifle and demanding cash. An employee realized the rifle was a fake and confronted the man with the help of three customers.
The man tried to flee but was subdued and detained by the people in the store until police arrived. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in municipal court Wednesday.
Police say the man had a pole, a fake scope, a spring and two table legs fastened together to look like a rifle.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute will be a few degrees below zero.Full Story >
Temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute will be a few degrees below zero.Full Story >
As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.Full Story >
As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.Full Story >
Two dogs that mauled and killed two mini-ponies and a horse in St. Clair Township have been put down, according to the Butler County Dog Warden.Full Story >
Two dogs that mauled and killed two mini-ponies and a horse in St. Clair Township have been put down, according to the Butler County Dog Warden.Full Story >
What is your trash saying to criminals that may be in your area after the holidays?Full Story >
What is your trash saying to criminals that may be in your area after the holidays?Full Story >
The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.Full Story >
The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.Full Story >