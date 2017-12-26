Guatemalan woman being deported spends Christmas at airport

A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.Full Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy
