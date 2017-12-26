Ohio capital sets grim record with 140 homicides this year

By KANTELE FRANKO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's capital city has set a grim record with its 140th homicide this year, passing the previous high of 139 Columbus slayings in 1991.

Police say the latest victims are a 57-year-old woman found with signs of trauma in a northeast Columbus home on Monday and a 37-year-old man who was shot through a door to his apartment in a case reported early Tuesday.

The tally also includes one victim who died from injuries from a 2014 shooting.

Speaking to reporters, Sgt. Dave Sicilian of the homicide unit urged residents to come forward if they see circumstances that might lead to such violence. He says reporting lower-level crimes such as thefts, property damage and illegal use of weapons gives police a chance to intervene before it escalates into deadly violence.

