Shoppers on the hunt for deals after Christmas

The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.

"One store everything was $20 or below which was nice. Another store they have sections that are like $5 or $10 dollars just some T-shirts and stuff, said Natalie Thieme, while shopping at the mall.

As retailers try to clear out inventory for the new year they are offering discounts up to 70 percent or more.

"I wasn't expecting them to be this good right after Christmas but I'm happy with them,” said Thieme.

The best deals are on clothing and electronics. Those who venture out into the post Christmas shopping madness come to exchange unwanted presents, use their gift cards or pick up the things on their Christmas list that didn't make it under the tree.

"This was just an after Christmas girls day shopping so my girlfriends and I came out to find some deals and we've done pretty good,” said Lori Whitfield, a shopper at the mall.

The biggest surprise for shopper was that the stores were not as crowed they they expected them to be.

"I thought is was going to be real bad the parking lot looked so crowded but once you get in there it's not that bad,” said Sean Carlock, while leaving Dillard’s.

“It’s definitely, much lighter than prior to Christmas,” said Penny Stephens.

The only thing most shoppers found unpleasant was the bitter cold weather.

"Bring a warm coat and a hat and some gloves because it's cold,” said Carlock.

Those who are not wanting to brave the crowds in the retail stores will still be able to find great deals online.

