Southwest plans spring flights between Cincinnati, Phoenix

CINCINNATI (AP) - Southwest Airlines plans a new seasonal flight service from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Phoenix this spring.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the carrier will fly from the airport in Hebron, Kentucky, to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from March 8 to April 7. Southwest will operate flights Monday through Friday.
Its new flight service coincides with the Cincinnati Reds spring training in Arizona, which is less than 30 minutes from the Phoenix airport.
Southwest announced it would start flying out of the Cincinnati airport, known as CVG, in January. Airline officials told the newspaper in November that flights to Chicago and Baltimore exceeded expectations, but they didn't disclose plans then for new flight services.
CVG officials say lower prices and more passengers are drawing more low-cost carriers.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute will be a few degrees below zero.Full Story >
Temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute will be a few degrees below zero.Full Story >
As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.Full Story >
As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.Full Story >
Two dogs that mauled and killed two mini-ponies and a horse in St. Clair Township have been put down, according to the Butler County Dog Warden.Full Story >
Two dogs that mauled and killed two mini-ponies and a horse in St. Clair Township have been put down, according to the Butler County Dog Warden.Full Story >
What is your trash saying to criminals that may be in your area after the holidays?Full Story >
What is your trash saying to criminals that may be in your area after the holidays?Full Story >
The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.Full Story >
The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.Full Story >