In the heart of Trump Country, his base's faith is unshaken

By CLAIRE GALOFARO
Associated Press

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) - Almost a year into the administration of billionaire-turned-politician Donald Trump, his approval ratings are dismal, his legislative victories have been minimal, and the Twitter storms and controversies still seem never-ending. Despite it all, in a place that's come to be known as the symbolic heart of Trump's white working-class base, he remains profoundly popular.

Until last year, Elliott County, Kentucky, voted for the Democrat in every presidential election for its 147-year existence. Then Trump came along. Though his promised blue-collar renaissance has not yet materialized, he has delivered in other ways that matter to the people in this community - tearing down the political system that neglected them in favor of big cities that feel a world away. One local says: "He's already done enough to get my vote again."

This is the sixth and last in a series examining communities that helped Donald Trump win the White House.

