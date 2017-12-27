Police: Officer's son stabbed drug dealer in front of father

CLEVELAND (AP) - The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.
The officer's 24-year-old son told investigators he had planned to buy marijuana from the other man, who instead attacked him and demanded that he repay a $500 debt.
Cleveland.com reports that the man followed the officer's son into his house Monday night to retrieve the money. When the officer arrived, the son told him that he was being robbed.
A police report says the officer was ordering the man to leave when his son grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man. The man fled and was driven to a hospital for treatment.
No charges have been filed.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
