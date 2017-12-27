Deputy who rescued boy from pond says he was desperate, numb

A deputy rushed into a frozen pond on Christmas Day and smashed through the ice to get to a little boy who had fallen through the ice chasing a dog.Full Story >
Temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute will be a few degrees below zero.Full Story >
As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.Full Story >
Two dogs that mauled and killed two mini-ponies and a horse in St. Clair Township have been put down, according to the Butler County Dog Warden.Full Story >
What is your trash saying to criminals that may be in your area after the holidays?Full Story >
The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers bundled up ready to hunt on Tuesday for the biggest sales they could find.Full Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
