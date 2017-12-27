Workplace safety data says nonfatal accidents declined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Labor Cabinet says workplaces in Kentucky have recorded the lowest rate of nonfatal incidents in state history.

The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is for 2016. It says Kentucky's rate of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses dropped to 3.4 per 100 full-time employees in 2016, down from a rate of 3.7 in 2015.

It's the lowest rate since the federal government began collecting this data in 1996. That year it was 8.4.

There were 92 work-related fatalities in Kentucky in 2016, down from the 99 fatalities in 2015.

Work injuries involving transportation and material moving occupations accounted for the highest amount of fatalities in both 2015 and 2016.

