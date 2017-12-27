Lake Mountain Nature Preserve grows by 40 acres

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet says Fleming County's Park Lake Mountain Nature Preserve has grown to over 860 acres (348 hectares), thanks in part to citizens who purchase "Nature's Finest" state license plates.
The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund funded the 40-acre (16-hectare) addition. The group's funding comes in part from the sale of the special license plates.
Fleming County Fiscal Court owns the preserve.
The county's Judge Executive, Larry Foxworthy, says the 40-acre addition completes a nature preserve, where citizens can hike and observe nature in a more serene environment.
Zeb Weese, executive director of the Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission, said the area is one of the largest locally managed conservation areas in the conservation fund's system.
