Flight to Tokyo with Teigen, Legend returns to LAX over errant passenger

A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.

A passenger takes a selfie with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were aboard a flight to Toyko that had to return to Los Angeles over a errant passenger. (@raffywu/Twitter/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) - Officials said an "unauthorized person" was discovered on an All Nippon Airways flight heading to Tokyo Tuesday night.

The flight headed back to the Los Angeles airport about four hours into the trip. Police said it was just a mixup.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were on the flight and took the whole thing in stride, according to Chrissy Teigen's tweets.

"Welcome to Los Angeles," Legend said.

"That dinner was so good," Teigen replied.

Tiegen said on Twitter that passengers were told the person in question had a ticket for a different airline and somehow was still able to board the plane.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Officials say they accommodated all 226 passengers in a hotel and rebooked them on a flight that took off Wednesday morning.

