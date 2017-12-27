Officials say 2 meningitis deaths in Ohio county unrelated

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - Health officials in a rural northeast Ohio county say they have no explanation for a second bacterial meningitis death less than two weeks after a 14-year-old boy was fatally infected.
The New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Steward says the deaths are unrelated and calls the situation "unusual, bizarre and unexplainable."
The health department hasn't released the name or age of the second victim, who died Monday.
High school freshman Ryan Freeland, of Port Washington, died at a hospital Dec. 15 after getting sick the previous day. Indian Valley High School in Gnadenhutten closed Dec. 18 so it could be cleaned.
There were 134 cases of bacterial meningitis in Ohio last year, seven of which were fatal.
Information from: The Times Reporter, http://www.timesreporter.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wednesday got off to a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills feeling below zero in many areas.Full Story >
Wednesday got off to a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills feeling below zero in many areas.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Cincinnati's library board is asking Hamilton County taxpayers to double what they contribute each year.Full Story >
Cincinnati's library board is asking Hamilton County taxpayers to double what they contribute each year.Full Story >