Kentucky woman killed by 2 dogs whose owner is in prison

ARJAY, Ky. (AP) - An imprisoned man whose two pit bulls killed a woman and injured her husband in Kentucky is now charged with additional offenses.

News outlets report that 66-year-old Lorraine Brock Saylor was pronounced dead outside her home Sunday morning after being attacked by two pit bulls owned by 42-year-old Johnny Dale Lankford.

Lankford has been in the Bell County Detention Center since Dec. 22 on unrelated charges. He's now charged with harboring a vicious animal in connection with Sunday's attack. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said in a release that Johnny Saylor sustained injuries to his arm and head and was hospitalized. He shot and killed one of the dogs.

The other dog ran off and was later put down.

